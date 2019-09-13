Latest
Dear Leader Watch

By
|
September 13, 2019 9:19 am
Pro-Trump media is an increasingly odd place. The personality cult aspect of it is nothing new. But this is the kind of “SMILE BE HAPPY OUR LEADER IS POWERFUL” loudspeaker talk is something worth just taking a few minutes to listen to. It’s wild. Note also that the script is played in real time in the graphics.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
