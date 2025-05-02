David Horowitz Dies

I had not seen that David Horowitz died. He was 86. I have said many harsh things about Horowitz over the years, going back to one of my earliest pieces in The American Prospect in the late 90s. I even had a few personal run-ins with him. I stand by all of that but it’s not the moment to rehash the specifics. You can peruse our archives. Horowitz was actually the first person, very early in my career, who was verbally confrontational with me in person. I wasn’t a victim here: He was reacting to highly critical and dismissive things I’d written about him in that Prospect article. I note it because it was just my first experience with fights you pick in print coming to life in person. He seemed to seek out those confrontations. That acidic and aggressive personality you saw on TV was him off camera too.

I didn’t realize before reading the Times obit that he was apparently a big mentor of Stephen Miller going all the way back to when Miller was in high school, which is not surprising but still quite interesting. He seems to have played a significant role with him through college and even helped getting him his launching-pad job as the press secretary for former Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL). I totally had not heard of this connection, though again it completely fits.

Apropos of this, here’s Josh Kovensky’s fascinating, just published piece (really a must-read) about a lawsuit filed by the Miller-founded America First Legal Foundation against Chief Justice John Roberts arguing that the White House should be given control over the court system. Miller of course has taken a leave from America First while he’s running the White House. But it’s his outfit. Horowitz and I would probably find a rare agreement in saying that Miller’s lawsuit is a fitting epitaph to Horowitz’s role in American public life.