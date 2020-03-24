Latest
Louisiana Gov Pleads For Federal Help, Predicts NOLA Will Be Out Of Hospital Beds By April
2 hours ago
Trump Still Laser-Focused On Economy, Wants To Reopen US By Easter
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 24: Doctors test hospital staff with flu-like symptoms for COVID-19. St. Barnabas hospital in the Bronx set-up tents to triage possible COVID-19 patients outside before they enter the main Emergency department area on March 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
New York Faces A Desperate Situation As COVID-19 Cases Top 25,000

Cuomo Begging

By
|
March 24, 2020 11:46 a.m.
Gov. Cuomo of New York is holding his press conference this morning and is practically begging the federal government to mobilize. He seems genuinely not to understand why it’s not happening. There’s the Federal Defense Procurement Act to order companies to start making ventilators. There’s also a federal emergency stockpile of ventilators. Cuomo says there are 20,000 in that stockpile.

He’s arguing that they should all be deployed to New York now and then moved on to other states as they hit their critical apex of infections. I’m sure other states won’t quite see it the same way. But it’s true that New York is going first and New York has by far the largest outbreak in the country, by a factor of 10.

But why President Trump isn’t acting at all does defy explanation.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
