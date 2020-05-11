Latest
NEW YORK, NY - March 30: MANDATORY CREDIT Bill Tompkins/Getty Images Emergency Room entrance with sidewalk grafitti that reads HEROS due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on March 30, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)
8 hours ago
NYC ERs Are Getting More ‘Normal’ Type Cases — But The Mood Is Anything But
8 hours ago
Whitmer Calls Violent Threats ‘Beyond The Pale’ In Advance Of Capitol Protest
9 hours ago
New CDC Study Finds COVID Has Led To 24,000 Deaths In NYC

Critical Information

By
|
May 11, 2020 8:45 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

One of the signatures of the COVID19 crisis in the US is how little critical information came from the US government sources. The canonical source of death tolls in and out of the United States is a project at Johns Hopkins University. The canonical sources of testing and infection data is a volunteer project spearheaded by a data guy and a journalist at The Atlantic. Yet even in the Trump Era the CDC does continue to do some public health research and publish their findings. Here’s a write-up from Josh Kovensky on a new CDC report which looks at excess mortality data to find that more than 24,000 people in New York died between March 11th and May 2nd as a result of the epidemic.

Critically, this does not mean that 24,000 people died as the result of a COVID19 infection. This draws in the number of people who would not have died if the crisis had never occurred. The great majority will be COVID19 deaths. But some – an unknown number will be deaths from the knock-on effects of the crisis.

This is the approach I’m pleased to say our team has been discussing and tracking since late March. It’s the same approach that was used by researchers to show that the loss of life in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria was in the thousands rather than the few dozens from the official tally.

To put this number in some context, as of yesterday New York City reports 14,753 confirmed COVID19 deaths and an additional 5,178 probable deaths. The difference is whether there was a lab-confirmed test or a diagnosis based on symptoms. The total is 19,931. The CDC estimate is as of 9 days ago. So we are talking about four to five thousand additional deaths.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

IHME Projections Site (COVID-19 epidemic model which has become the canonical model for many states and hospitals.)

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30