Cricket’s Poll Numbers Surge in South Dakota as Voters Give Noem Big Thumbs Down

Gov. Kristi Noem has reacted to most of the criticism she’s received for executing her dog Cricket and lying about a meeting with North Korea’s paramount leader Kim Jung Un by saying city folk just don’t know the rural folkways of South Dakota. But it turns out Noem’s dog murdering ways are taking a toll on her support in South Dakota too. A new poll shows her job approval has dipped significantly since the Cricket imbroglio, now only just over 50% (52.2%). That’s down from an April poll which had her at 59%. And her favorability rating — which looks at personal qualities rather than job performance — is clearly in negative territory. 48% unfavorable and only 38.6% favorable.

And then there’s the big question: Was Noem justified in shooting cricket in the face just because the dog was a bit of a spaz and didn’t turn in a good performance on her first hunting outing?

Even the real American rural folk of South Dakota give Noem a big thumbs down. 58% of respondents said shooting Cricket was not justified and only 38% said she had it coming.

Has the whole embarrassing spectacle damaged Noem’s credibility? 62% of South Dakotans say yes. (These are pretty awful numbers for her, which is wonderful. Justice for Cricket.) Overall it seems clear that South Dakotans have reacted to the whole book launch saga with a fair amount of embarrassment and at least some revulsion at the governor’s lying and dog murdering ways.

Cricket’s numbers are strong enough here that she should probably run for office. But she’s dead because Noem shot her in the face. So she can’t.

You can see the rest of the numbers here.