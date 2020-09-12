Michael R. Caputo, a Republican political strategist and media consultant, enjoys a cup of coffee as he prepares for his testimony before the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of ...

Michael R. Caputo, a Republican political strategist and media consultant, enjoys a cup of coffee as he prepares for his testimony before the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, at the home of a long-time friend in McLean, Virginia on Friday, July 14, 2017. Credit: Ron Sachs / CNP - NO WIRE SERVICE - Photo by: Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

MORE

LESS