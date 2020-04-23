Latest
COVID19 and the Wisconsin Election

By
|
April 23, 2020 1:50 p.m.
Let’s go back to Wisconsin after the April 7th in-person election. We have a couple more days of data since we discussed this last. Did it lead to a bump in COVID19 infections?

Let me show you the data with first a seven day and then a three day moving average.

The seven day moving average certainly seems to show some shift in the trend about a week after election day, which is about when you’d expect people to have enough time to become symptomatic and get tested.

In the nature of things, the three day moving average is bumpier.

I’m not a statistician. I’m really not in a position to say whether this demonstrates a bump in infections. I’ll leave that to readers with relevant knowledge. My sense is that it suggests a bump without definitively showing it. We’d have to look more closely and rule out alternative explanations or whether just random fluctuations could account for it.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

IHME Projections Site (COVID-19 epidemic model which has become the canonical model for many states and hospitals.)

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
