Latest
15 mins ago
Widespread Testing, Large Number Of ICU Beds Gave Germany An Upper Hand On Coronavirus
43 mins ago
Florida Gov. DeSantis Will Issue Stay-At-Home Order After Growing Pressure
44 mins ago
Pence Struggles To Respond To WH’s Projection Of 100,000 COVID-19 Fatalities

We Asked You To Describe What’s Happening Around You. It’s Now All In A COVID Timeline

By
|
April 1, 2020 2:35 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

TPM’s 11-person editorial staff can’t be everywhere, all the time. In reality, we rarely spend time physically outside of New York or Washington, D.C. to bring you the news.

That’s where you all come in. Readers have always played a crucial role in how we do what we do, whether it’s tipping us off to important stories that might be lingering in our blindspots or offering yourselves up as expert sources to our reporters, we rely on your smarts to keep us informed.

While it’s not rare for a TPM reader to play a role larger than just content digestion here, it is rarer for us to ask you to do our job for us. Over the course of the last several weeks, since we began writing about COVID-19 (weeks before the White House could even cobble together a coronavirus task force, mind you), we’ve asked you to be our eyes and ears on the ground. We’ve asked you to give us an unvarnished look at what’s happening in your corner of the world — insight that might help inform our reporting on this unfolding, invisible crisis. And you delivered.

We started publishing some of your emails straight in our Editors Blog, which prompted even more reports — from corners of local hospitals to the epicenter of global hotspots to socially distanced social gatherings in Midwestern cul-de-sacs. We sorted through hundreds of TPM reader emails, full of observations that have helped us not only report on the unfolding crisis, but they’ve also created a uniquely cohesive timeline of day-to-day COVID-19 developments.

We’re going to keep updating this over the weeks and months ahead, so keep the emails coming and check it out here:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).

Author Headshot
Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is TPM’s special projects editor, based in New York. Previously, she was a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and formerly covered education for The News-Gazette in Illinois.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: