‘It Is Hard To Be Optimistic’

NEW YORK, USA - APRIL 29: Caskets are seen with full of Covid-19 dead bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, New York City, United States on April 29, 2020. State of New York, the epicenter of the di... NEW YORK, USA - APRIL 29: Caskets are seen with full of Covid-19 dead bodies at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, New York City, United States on April 29, 2020. State of New York, the epicenter of the disease in the country, reported 23,384 deaths and 299,691 cases, followed by New Jersey with 6,771 and 116,365, respectively. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 1, 2020 12:43 p.m.
As a non-expert I’ve struggled over the last week or so to make sense of the status of the pandemic in the United States, but overnight a top expert laid things out in as clear a way as I’ve seen in a while. You probably know Jeremy Konyndyk as a disaster preparedness expert who served in the Obama administration and has since become a prominent voice on the U.S. COVID-19 response.

His rundown of why things aren’t getting dramatically worse but also aren’t getting any better helps pull together the various contributing factors to the brutal daily death toll at which we seem to have plateaued. By his own admission, it is not an optimistic assessment.

I’ll leave the particulars to him, but the gist is that there is nothing on the horizon coming from the federal government, which should be the indispensable leader on pandemic response, that is likely to change the current trajectory.

Another way of putting this is that the Trump administration’s response continues to be an epic failure. Today. Right now. And there’s nothing about the administration’s current posturing that suggests it’s going to change. We are in a very bad place.

Here’s Konyndyk’s thread:

 

David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
