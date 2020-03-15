COVID-19 Crisis Update #5

A few key notes on Gov. Cuomo’s press conference a short time ago. Again, I relay this not simply because of its relevance in New York state but as a leading indicator of what is likely to occur in other parts of the country.

Cuomo has been clear for days that the key issue is less infections than managing hospital capacity. He was clear today that under the most optimistic scenarios the hospital will be overwhelmed and have patient loads that exceed their capacities. Not could but will. He said that the issue now is mobilizing the Army Corps of Engineers to either set up temporary hospitals or convert unused facilities (like closed public universities) into temporary hospitals.

Cuomo also seemed to shift gears on the school question, refocusing away from whether or not to close schools toward addressing the social services needs that will facilitate closing schools. Like scaling plans to provide meals for kids who rely on school meals and alternatives for parents who have no child care options and specifically for critical workers in health care and transportation.

As long as we’re on the topic. Here are the top line numbers the Governor released a little more than an hour ago. Total tests, 5272; new tests, 442 since last evening. Positive cases, 729; new cases, 69. 3 deaths to date in the state. 137 out of 729 hospitalized. 65 patients in ICUs.