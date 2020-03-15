Latest
26 mins ago
Schiff Takes ‘Distancing Precautions’ After Ex-Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 13: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to the press outside of the West Wing of the White House on March 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Mnuchin fielded questions about the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Mnuchin Expects Economic ‘Rebound’ From Coronavirus Outbreak
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 25: Chad Wolf, acting DHS secretary, testifies during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security hearing on the FY2021 budget request for DHS in Dirksen Building on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
3 hours ago
Acting DHS Chief Takes Heat For Tweet Addressing ‘Very Stressful’ Airport Lines

COVID-19 Crisis Update #3

By
|
March 15, 2020 12:44 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

On many levels, governmental leaders are failing us. This shouldn’t be entirely a surprise. In crises things break. Public leadership is one of them. Yet we are also seeing decisive, smart actions by governors and mayors across the country – and the countless civil servants and emergency responders who they speak for and direct. I have no doubt that people are working heroically within the federal government’s public health and emergency response bureaucracy, though their work can be obscured by the decision makers at the top. We are also seeing mass action emerge organically from citizens across the country.

Over the last 18 hours I have done my best to research the situation and decision-making for the New York City public school system. Everything I’ve seen confirms my impression that the Mayor and Chancellor of the school system are in the process of committing a grave and even historic error. It is highly notable that, to the best of my knowledge, in none of his public statements has Mayor DeBlasio shared with the public what the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has advised him with respect to schools.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

My Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: