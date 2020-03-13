COVID-19 Crisis Update #2

*** A few moments ago the Director General of the WHO said that “Europe has now become the epicenter of the #COVID19 pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. More cases are now being reported every day than were reported in at the height of its epidemic.” In one sense we know this. New infections in China have dropped to a very low level. But he seems also to be saying that velocity of the epidemic is now greater in Europe than it was at the height of the crisis in China.
More In Edblog
-
46 mins agoThank You and Send Us Your Insights
-
3 hours agoSo Many Questions About COVID-19 Testing
-
3 hours agoAbout That ‘Tremendous Testing Set Up’
advertisement