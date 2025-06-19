Counterpoint #3

From TPM Reader JS …

I agree with your reader that MBS and the Emiratis will be an important influence in Trump. And of course they are saying in public what they’re saying, but the entire basis of the normalization with the UAE and the aborted one with Saudi was this. They wanted a bloc against Iran and its nuclear program.

I also heard Nadav Eyal say those countries want Trump to finish it.

So if it’s true those leaders have the most weight I think that leans towards us going forward not the other way around.