Could Be Interesting

According to Susquehanna Polling & Research, a GOP polling firm, the Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania is now a dead heat between Trump endorsed TV Doctor Mehmet Oz (28%) and outsider candidate Kathy Barnette (27%), with the late-breaking deciders favoring Barnette.
Latest
Latest Edblog
|May 16, 2022 3:51 p.m.
|May 15, 2022 5:34 p.m.
