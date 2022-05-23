Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 09: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters on November 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump campaign and Republican Party officials continued to push theories of voter intimidation, fraud, and illegal votes but were unable to provide proof at the time of the press conference. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Ronna McDaniel
17 hours ago ago
RNC Chair Denies Knowing About ‘Dark MAGA’ After Cawthorn’s Threatening Post
19 hours ago ago
Rick Scott Deflects On Whether GOP Leaders Should Condemn White Nationalism
21 hours ago ago
Pennsylvania AG Rips GOP Rival Mastriano Over ‘Dangerous’ Big Lie Rhetoric
23 hours ago ago
Weeks After Abrupt Cancelation, Giuliani Testifies Before Jan. 6 Panel For Hours

Corruption

By
|
May 23, 2022 9:11 a.m.

So many aspects of our corruption are so clear and so profound in their implications that most of the political class and elite publications aren’t even able to grapple with them. This article in the Times only glances at the surface of it. What was once an enduring alliance between the US and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has transformed into something more like an alliance between the Kingdom and the GOP, with a fairly open effort to undermine the Presidency of Joe Biden on behalf of the latter. And it’s not just the GOP. There’s a particular role for Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law who is toasted in the Kingdom as something like the de facto leader’s best friend.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: