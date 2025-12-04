SCOTUS rescues Texas gerrymander, says lower court erred by rejecting the map on “eve” of election.
LATEST
News
Supreme Court Conservatives Reinstate Texas’ Gerrymandered House Maps
12.04.25 | 6:34 pm
Where Things Stand
Dems Targeted By Trump FBI Respond to ‘Seditious Conspiracy’ Report: ‘This Isn’t About Me’
12.04.25 | 5:51 pm
News
Feds Charge Virginia Man Over Jan. 6 Pipe Bombs
12.04.25 | 2:59 pm
Cafe
Trump Has Never Been Clearer About What an Immigration Judge’s Real Job Is
12.04.25 | 12:44 pm