Come See Us Live on Nov. 6

October 8, 2025 7:55 p.m.
If you’ve never had a chance to meet the TPM crew in person please join us on November 6th in New York City. We’ll be recording a live version of The Josh Marshall Podcast Featuring Kate Riga in front of an audience of TPM Readers at the Metrograph Theater in Lower Manhattan. After Kate and I finish up the pod we’ll take audience questions. Then we’ll settle in for a Happy Hour (with open bar) where we you can meet the whole TPM Team, meet other TPM Readers and discuss the news of the day (hopefully there will be some good news!). You can purchase tickets right here.

TPM isn’t just a website and a team of journalists. It’s a community. It’s you. You’re the reason we’re still here, as vital and as strong as we’ve ever been, after 25 years. So we can’t wait to meet you. Get your tickets right here.

