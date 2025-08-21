Latest
7 hours ago
Public Broadcasting Cuts Are Already Putting Trump’s Supporters in Rural America at Risk
1 day ago
Trump’s Legislative Branch Power Grab May Fundamentally Change Congress’ Relationship With White House
2 days ago
Trump Admits He Wants To Rig Midterms For Republicans By Ending Vote-By-Mail
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 14: Members of the National Guard stand by at Union Station on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump announced plans to deploy federal officers and the National Guard to the District in order to place the DC Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and assist in crime prevention in the nation's capital. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
6 days ago
Majority of US Troops Surveyed Say They’re Aware of Their Duty to Not Follow Illegal Orders

Come See Us in Boston on Sept 25th

By
|
August 21, 2025 4:35 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

If you’re in or near Boston I hope you’ll join us on September 25th for a Happy Hour we’re hosting at the Lamplighter Brewing Co in Cambridge. We’re cohosting it with STAT News, the medical news website. STAT co-founder Rick Berke and I will have a quick discussion about the news of the day and then it’s drinking and chatting. I’ll be there and a bunch of other TPMers will be there. We’ve done these in New York and DC for the last handful and this is our first outside of our two home cities. Only a couple dozen tickets are left. So if you’re interested the details are here.

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor for News:
Deputy Editor for Audience and Strategy:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: