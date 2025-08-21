Come See Us in Boston on Sept 25th

If you’re in or near Boston I hope you’ll join us on September 25th for a Happy Hour we’re hosting at the Lamplighter Brewing Co in Cambridge. We’re cohosting it with STAT News, the medical news website. STAT co-founder Rick Berke and I will have a quick discussion about the news of the day and then it’s drinking and chatting. I’ll be there and a bunch of other TPMers will be there. We’ve done these in New York and DC for the last handful and this is our first outside of our two home cities. Only a couple dozen tickets are left. So if you’re interested the details are here.