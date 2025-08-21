Latest
Join Us in Boston!

By
|
August 21, 2025 11:44 a.m.
Start your day with TPM. 
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

TPM is shipping up to Boston! For our final on-the-road event of 2025, we’re joining our friends at STAT News for an evening of conversation and drinks at Lamplighter Brewing Cambridge Crossing on September 25th. The night will begin with a discussion between TPM Founder Josh Marshall and STAT News co-founder Rick Berke. After that, there will be an open bar and a chance to chat with staff from both TPM and STAT. We hope you’ll join us! Capacity is limited so, if you’re interested, please get your tickets here as soon as possible!

Date 
September 25th, 2025 Time 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. EDT
Discussion will begin at 6:45
Open bar all night. Behave yourselves. 

Location 
Lamplighter Brewing Co. – CX110 North First Street Cambridge, MA 02141 

Ticket Information
$28.52 (inclusive of tax and fees)

Joe Ragazzo (@JRagazzo)  is the publisher at TPM, overseeing the design, product and revenue staffs out of the New York City office.
