Join Us in Boston!

TPM is shipping up to Boston! For our final on-the-road event of 2025, we’re joining our friends at STAT News for an evening of conversation and drinks at Lamplighter Brewing Cambridge Crossing on September 25th. The night will begin with a discussion between TPM Founder Josh Marshall and STAT News co-founder Rick Berke. After that, there will be an open bar and a chance to chat with staff from both TPM and STAT. We hope you’ll join us! Capacity is limited so, if you’re interested, please get your tickets here as soon as possible!

Date

September 25th, 2025 Time 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. EDT

Discussion will begin at 6:45

Open bar all night. Behave yourselves.

Location

Lamplighter Brewing Co. – CX110 North First Street Cambridge, MA 02141

Ticket Information

$28.52 (inclusive of tax and fees)