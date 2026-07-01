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Editors' Blog

Colorado Results

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06.30.26 | 9:29 pm

10:39 PM: Kiros now appears to be pulling ahead with election day votes. Currently only up five points with 73% in but this looks like it’s going to keep going in Kiros’s direction Too early to call but the direction looks clear.

9:47 PM: Hickenlooper survives, various network calls. By ordinary standards it’s a health margin – 57%. But for someone so established in Colorado Democratic politics Gonzales’s 43% is very impressive. Bennet looks like he’s toast but not calls yet. DeGette-Kiros still neck and neck.

9:35 PM: It seems like John Hickenlooper is probably going to pull through. 50% of the votes in and he’s at 58% to Julie Gonzeles’s 42%. That’s a big margin. But it’s still a pretty big showing for a challenger. Sen. Michael Bennet looks to be in the process of losing by a similar margin to Phil Weiser, whose candidacy is almost all based on “fight”. Kiros-DeGette is neck and neck. Kiros 47% to DeGette’s 45% with about 2/3rds of the votes in. The people I talked to in Colorado broadly predicted these results. Hickenlooper survives, Bennet loses and probably DeGette too. That’s about where we are, though the DeGette race is far too close to call. I’m trying to get a read now on where remaining votes are.

Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
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