Clear As Day

By
|
July 19, 2021 1:46 p.m.

Hardcore Trump rallygoer and bit player insurrectionist quoted in The Washington Post: “It just looked so neat. We weren’t there to steal things. We weren’t there to do damage. We were just there to overthrow the government.”

Ironically, Saundra Kiczenski’s quote sounds pretty much like what Trump is now saying. Like him, she says there’s no reason for anyone to be in jail or facing charges: “It’s ridiculous those people are in prison for no reason. And it’s a shame because if Donald Trump were still the president, they’d all be free.”

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
