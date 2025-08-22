Cities Are Getting a Preview

One benefit of what is happening in DC is that Donald Trump is giving every major city a preview of the plan, the model they want to pursue. Only in the every other major city in the country, he’ll lack a key tool: the takeover of the local police force. The courts will likely still allow deployment of National Guard and federal police organizations: ICE, CBP, DEA, FBI etc. That’s a lot. But local governments control over their police organizations and the apparatus of local government is a major difference. Every state and major municipal government needs to be stepping forward now with what their plan is. There’s no excuse for being caught off guard or unprepared.