Chuck Beat the Rap

By
|
May 13, 2025 1:55 p.m.
They’re already calling him “BinderKapow” Edwards. But Asheville police have now announced that they will not be filing charges against the North Carolina Rep. Chuck Edwards over the alleged binder-whack incident at a Rotary Club conference over the weekend in Asheville.

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
