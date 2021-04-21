Check out our Inside Briefing with Recent Biden Appointee Justin Levitt

Recently, Justin Levitt, Professor of Law at Loyola Law School and an expert on constitutional jurisprudence and voting rights issues, was named White House Senior Policy Advisor for Democracy & Voting Rights by President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. In February, Levitt joined Josh and Tierney for an Inside Briefing to discuss his thoughts on the state of elections in the United States, voting rights issues, and the importance of institutions in a democracy. Members can watch the discussion after the jump.