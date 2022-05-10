Susan Collins called the cops to investigate “defacement of public property” after an unknown person wrote a message in chalk on the sidewalk near her home asking her to codify Roe.
Latest
1 hour ago agoIn Major Shift, Casey Announces Intention To Vote For Bill Protecting Abortion Rights
3 hours ago agoOAN Admits Bogus Georgia Election Fraud Conspiracy Theory It Hyped Was Bogus
19 hours ago agoDurham Becomes Rallying Point In The Right-Wing Fever Swamp
23 hours ago agoFrom ‘Ballot Trafficking’ To ‘Zuckerbucks’: A Glossary For Election Conspiracy Theorists
Latest Edblog
-
|May 10, 2022 12:15 p.m.
My post from last night has spurred some very intense responses. I don’t agree with them. In fact, they tend…
-
|May 9, 2022 10:15 p.m.
I’m seeing a lot of commentators saying the bill that Democrats propose to codify Roe will rapidly be rejected by…