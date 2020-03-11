CDC Comms Up and Running

It is extremely belated. We know this. But the CDC is finally getting some real information up and online. The key page is here, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Summary. There are links toward the upper left to a series of charts and graphs on cases in the US, testing in the US and more.

From a brief review a significant amount of data still seems to be behind some other non-government sources of information – like the COVID-19 Tracking Project I’ve been referencing and the Johns Hopkins Global Survey. Aggregate numbers of daily tests for instance seems to fall off from March 9th and there are only 8 listed on March 10th, yesterday. Still, it seems to be a real step in the right direction and I’d imagine it will improve over time.

Some pages still have the notation that the data will only be updated Monday through Friday; on other pages that flag has been removed and replaced with a new one that says information will be updated as new data becomes available. So work in progress. But a step in the right direction.