on August 24, 2018 in New York City.
Trump’s Company Paid Bribes to Reduce Property Taxes, Assessors Say
Alex Jones Will Take Care Of Your COVID-19 Fears With Food Buckets, Iodine and Colloidal Silver
Sanders Admits It Was ‘Not A Good Night’ For His Campaign

CDC Comms Up and Running

March 11, 2020 3:29 p.m.
It is extremely belated. We know this. But the CDC is finally getting some real information up and online. The key page is here, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Summary. There are links toward the upper left to a series of charts and graphs on cases in the US, testing in the US and more.

From a brief review a significant amount of data still seems to be behind some other non-government sources of information – like the COVID-19 Tracking Project I’ve been referencing and the Johns Hopkins Global Survey. Aggregate numbers of daily tests for instance seems to fall off from March 9th and there are only 8 listed on March 10th, yesterday. Still, it seems to be a real step in the right direction and I’d imagine it will improve over time.

Some pages still have the notation that the data will only be updated Monday through Friday; on other pages that flag has been removed and replaced with a new one that says information will be updated as new data becomes available. So work in progress. But a step in the right direction.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

My Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists,  Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.

Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around  the world)

COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the US)

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
