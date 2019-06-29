Cass Sunstein on Impeachment

The red hot intra-Democratic debate over impeachment appears to have subsided a bit over the last week as the debates and the presidential contest took center stage. One notable but little-noted feature of the debates is how little the subject of impeachment came up. I’m not certain the word came up once in the debates. On one level this makes sense: the question is who to nominate for President to succeed Donald Trump, at which point the whole question is moot. Still, it’s odd, given how all-consuming the discussion has been.

Yesterday I talked to Cass Sunstein who has a new book out about what exactly impeachment is, what it’s for, why it’s in the constitution at all. It’s called Impeachment: A Citizen’s Guide. It was a very interesting conversation and made me reconsider part of my own thinking on the matter, even though I have a pretty settled take and a decent familiarity with the historical sources of the period. Definitely give it a listen. If you’re not a regular listener to the podcast I hope you’ll subscribe. But if podcasts aren’t your thing, you can just listen to it right here on the site by pushing play. Check it out right here. I hope you enjoy it.