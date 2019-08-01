Latest
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES - 2019/04/27: A photo of Chief Executive and Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, chief lobbyist and principal political strategist for the Institute for Legislative Action Chris Cox and former NRA president Oliver North, is displayed on the Indiana Convention Center during the third day of the National Rifle Association convention. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
edblog

Carnage

By
August 1, 2019 9:46 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Earlier this week we brought you this must-read report on Donna Arduin, the itinerant grim reaper of state budgets who has for more than twenty years been going from state to state when a new Republican governor comes into power cutting state spending down to the bone and making way for tax cuts for the wealthy. Now she’s at work in Alaska for Gov. Mike Dunleavy, the state’s new governor. And here’s a story about cuts of roughly 40% of the state contribution to the University of Alaska system ($130 million). The jobs of some 1,300 academic are, reportedly, at risk.

