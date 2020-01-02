Can We Know the Past?

If you’ve observed or been engaged in the debate over The New York Times ‘1619 Project‘ I have a book I want to recommend to you. It’s not about that specific debate at all, not about slavery or the Civil War or American history, at least not directly. It’s called That Noble Dream: The ‘Objectivity Question’ and the American Historical Profession. I was reminded of it today for a totally random reason – a quote from deep in the book by the late historian of slavery Eugene Genovese.