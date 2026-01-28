ICE agents patrol a neighborhood where Renee Good was shot and killed by federal agent nearby on Portland Avenue, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 28, 2026. US President Donald Trump said on January 27 that he w...

ICE agents patrol a neighborhood where Renee Good was shot and killed by federal agent nearby on Portland Avenue, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 28, 2026. US President Donald Trump said on January 27 that he would "de-escalate a little bit" in Minneapolis after the fatal shootings of two civilians fueled a storm of criticism over his signature immigration crackdown. Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan met with officials in the city as the Republican attempted damage control after the killing by immigration agents of 37-year-old nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday. (Photo by Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

