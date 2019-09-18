Latest
PICO RIVERA, CA JANUARY 05, 2016 --- Los Angeles sheriff deputy Michael Galvan, left, warns a couple living under Freeway 5 bridge along San Gabriel River in Pico Rivera. LASD deputies ventured out in pouring rain looking for homeless encampments along river to warn inhabitants about danger of flooding and to provide them information of nearby shelters. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Budget Grim Reaper Gets Reaped

By
|
September 18, 2019 1:47 pm
A month ago, Matt Shuham brought you the story of Donna Arduin, the budgetary grim reaper who’s gone from state to state over the last quarter century slashing social safety nets in numerous states after they elect Republican governors. She’s also a business partner of Art Laffer and Stephen Moore. Now she’s out as state budget director in Alaska as momentum builds in a recall campaign against the governor.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
