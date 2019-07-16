Latest
edblog

Briefing This Afternoon

By
July 16, 2019 9:07 am

We’ve got a few more seats open for our Briefing and Q&A on the upcoming Mueller testimony this afternoon at 2:30 PM Eastern. I’ll be joined by TPM’s Tierney Sneed and Ted Kalo, former longtime General Counsel of the House Judiciary Committee. This is a good opportunity to get our questions answered about why the pace of investigations up on the Hill seems to be going so slowly. If you’re a Prime member and you’d like to join us, join me after the jump.

If you’d like to join, click the thumbs up button at the bottom of this post. We’ll send you an email invitation to join us at 2:30. We have a couple dozen seats (virtual seats obviously) left. So click soon if you’re interested.

