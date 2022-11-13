Latest
BREAKING: Dems Retain Senate

November 12, 2022 9:39 p.m.

Newly counted ballots have given Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto an insurmountable lead in her Nevada senate election. All the networks have now called it. That means that Democrats have retained control of the Senate.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
