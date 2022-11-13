BREAKING: Dems Retain Senate

Newly counted ballots have given Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto an insurmountable lead in her Nevada senate election. All the networks have now called it. That means that Democrats have retained control of the Senate.
Latest
25 mins agoDemocrats Hold The Senate, Resisting Midterm Headwinds And Defying Historical Trends
19 hours agoKelly Win Brings Dems One Undecided Race Away From Retaining Senate Control
2 days agoMcCarthy’s Already Facing MAGA-Sized Hurdles In Front Of Speaker Ambitions
3 days agoAmerica Starts To Reject Election Deniers
Latest Edblog
|November 12, 2022 11:32 a.m.
As of this morning it’s more than a theoretical possibility that Democrats will remain in charge of the House next…
|November 12, 2022 9:38 a.m.
Let me follow up on yesterday’s post about this quasi-revolt against Mitch McConnell. I’ve tried to look more at the…
|November 11, 2022 4:00 p.m.
Entirely predictably the knives are already out in the House for probable Speaker Kevin McCarthy. On cue they all come…