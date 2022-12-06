Latest
What Trump Did In The Counties That The Special Counsel Subpoenaed
4 hours ago
5 Carrots McCarthy Is Dangling In Front Of The MAGA Caucus As He Begs For The Speakership
5 hours ago
Special Counsel Subpoenas At Least 5 Key Counties For Trump Comms Around 2020 Election
11 hours ago
4 Things To Watch On Runoff Day In Georgia

By
|
December 6, 2022 4:00 p.m.

Trump Organization found guilty on all seventeen counts in New York City trial. More shortly.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
  • Read The Subpoena
    By
    |
    December 6, 2022 3:27 p.m.

    TPM’s Kaila Philo obtained a copy of the special counsel’s subpoena to the clerk of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin. You can…

  • Note To Listeners: Slight Delay In Podcast This Week
    By
    |
    December 6, 2022 2:21 p.m.

    Just a quick note for our Josh Marshall Podcast listeners: due to scheduling conflicts (and by that I mean the…

  • Oh
    By
    |
    December 6, 2022 12:57 p.m.

    I had been told by some that the appointment of Special Prosecutor Jack Smith was a problem since there would…

