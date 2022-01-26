Latest
BREAKING

By
|
January 26, 2022 12:04 p.m.

Multiple news organizations report that Justice Breyer plans to retire at the end of this term. More shortly.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
