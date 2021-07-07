Latest
Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, speaks during a hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Kinzinger: Far-Right Rage Over Ashli Babbitt’s Death Is Not Actually About Accountability
Trump Sues Twitter, Facebook CEOs In Theatrical Bid To Get Un-Banned
WH Will Release Executive Order Aimed At Limiting Noncompete Agreements

“Boom Right Through the Head … There Was No Reason for That”

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY - JULY 7: 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump speaks during a press conference at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster of New Jersey, United States on July 7, 2021.
By
|
July 7, 2021 3:33 p.m.

In his press conference today, President Trump returned to his claims that Ashli Babbitt was shot for “no reason.” He also demanded the name of the Capitol Hill police officer who shot her and the release of insurrectionists currently in jail or charged with crimes. The comments came in response to a question at a press conference announcing Trump’s lawsuits against social media platforms.

Video after the jump …

As we noted yesterday, this is now becoming a central part of Trump’s political program: vindication of the January 6th insurrection and vengeance against the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
