“Boom Right Through the Head … There Was No Reason for That”

In his press conference today, President Trump returned to his claims that Ashli Babbitt was shot for “no reason.” He also demanded the name of the Capitol Hill police officer who shot her and the release of insurrectionists currently in jail or charged with crimes. The comments came in response to a question at a press conference announcing Trump’s lawsuits against social media platforms.
Trump on January 6th: "That was a very unfortunate event…there were no guns in the Capitol, except for the gun that shot Ashli Babbitt." https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/v48F63a8e9
As we noted yesterday, this is now becoming a central part of Trump’s political program: vindication of the January 6th insurrection and vengeance against the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt.