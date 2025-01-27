One must-read delivered daily to your inbox

‘Bitch Slap Politics’ and the Pre-History of Trumpism

 Member Newsletter
January 27, 2025 12:20 p.m.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 6: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after exiting court for the day at his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 6, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Trump is the first former U.S. president to face trial on criminal charges. (Photo by Julia Nikhinson-Pool/Getty Images)

Back in June I asked you to tell me about your favorite TPM posts. I read through your responses at the time. But the project I was investigating was soon overtaken by the rush of campaign events, particularly the aftermath of the Trump-Biden presidential debate at the end of the month. I was finally able to go through them more systematically this weekend. First, thank you for the attention and thought so many of you put into those contributions. They were gratifying and illuminating to read. My aim with this exercise was to pull together a list of posts for something kind of but not precisely like an anthology.

