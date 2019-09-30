Bill Barr at the Center of the Story

New piece in the Post says Bill Barr has personally been pressing various foreign countries to assist him in discrediting the Mueller probe and the U.S. officials who originally sounded the alarm about Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was in Italy doing this just last week. Bill has apparently repeatedly had President Trump press foreign leaders to cooperate with his efforts.
