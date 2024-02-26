Latest
Bigs Following TPM, as usual

By
|
February 26, 2024 12:53 p.m.
For everyone who enjoyed our recent series on The Chesebro Document Trove and our exclusive on Ken Chesebro’s sock puppet Twitter account (BadgerPundit) I wanted to flag this follow up on Badger Pundit from CNN, which kinda sorta credits TPM breaking the story, even if the reference and link are buried pretty far down in the piece. (But seriously, who’s complaining!?!?) In any case, thank you to our members for supporting our original reporting and independent journalism. And if you’re not a member yet please consider joining our team.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
