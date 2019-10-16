According to CNN, the federal probe into Rudy Giuliani includes a counter-intelligence investigation. This news, if borne out, is a very big deal. It is also the least surprising thing in the world. As we noted earlier this week, Rudy has gone into business, literally and figuratively, with associates of the Russian election interference team from 2016. In some cases, they’re not associates but the same actual people. He wants their help to “prove” Russia and Trump were framed.

Whether this is a conspiracy or ‘colluding’ or just maintaining robust channels of communication with the foreigners who are helping you, it’s the same team they were working with four years ago. By any rational standard, of course this would draw the attention of US counter-intelligence. The only oddity is that Bill Barr apparently hasn’t locked things down sufficiently to prevent it.