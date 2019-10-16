Latest
on May 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
10 mins ago
Reports: Federal Giuliani Probe Involves Counterintelligence Concerns
34 mins ago
Trump Baselessly Pins Deep State Conspiracy Theory On Obama
1 hour ago
House Asks Current Top Diplomat In Ukraine To Testify Next Week

Big News

By
|
October 16, 2019 3:23 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

According to CNN, the federal probe into Rudy Giuliani includes a counter-intelligence investigation. This news, if borne out, is a very big deal. It is also the least surprising thing in the world. As we noted earlier this week, Rudy has gone into business, literally and figuratively, with associates of the Russian election interference team from 2016. In some cases, they’re not associates but the same actual people. He wants their help to “prove” Russia and Trump were framed.

Whether this is a conspiracy or ‘colluding’ or just maintaining robust channels of communication with the foreigners who are helping you, it’s the same team they were working with four years ago. By any rational standard, of course this would draw the attention of US counter-intelligence. The only oddity is that Bill Barr apparently hasn’t locked things down sufficiently to prevent it.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: