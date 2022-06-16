Two new big stories out tonight (here and here) make even more clear that Ginni Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was actively involved in the effort to overthrow the American republic. While they don’t say so directly they make it seem overwhelmingly likely that Thomas was feeding Trump lawyer John Eastman details of the internal deliberations of the Court. They also show that Trump lawyers hoped a show of violence on January 6th would cow the Court into accept one of Trump’s challenges.
When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.
Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.
We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.
If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.
TPM Staff
-
Where Things Stand: Florida Synagogue Sues To Challenge 15-Week Abortion Ban As Violation Of Jewish Law|June 15, 2022 6:36 p.m.
Congregants from a synagogue in South Florida are suing to block the state’s 15-week abortion ban from going into effect…
-
|June 15, 2022 9:38 a.m.
I know from past experience that when we do a drive of any sort there’s a large group of readers…