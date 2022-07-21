Latest
Jan. 6 Panel To Show Clips Of Trump Struggling To Tape Speech Condemning Capitol Attack
A Government Official Helped Them Register. Now They’ve Been Charged With Voter Fraud.
Biden Tests Positive For COVID, White House Announces
GOP Candidate Calls Example Of 14-Year-Old Incest Survivor ‘Perfect’ For Abortion Ban

Biden Has COVID

July 21, 2022 10:48 a.m.

President Biden has tested positive for COVID. The White House says Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms” and has begun taking the Paxlovid antiviral treatment and will isolate in the White House. He will continue with regular meetings and work by phone and Zoom.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
