I agree with TPM Reader JL about McConnell’s “red line” …

So McConnell says that GOP won’t revisit the 2017 corporate tax cuts. It seems to me that would be a perfect exit ramp for the negotiations. Biden can say he tried to negotiate with Republicans but they won’t revisit an unpopular tax cut that only benefit corporations and the rich and didn’t deliver the promised boom in capital expenditures.

Of course, Manchin still holds a lot of the cards so it’s more complicated than that. But still …