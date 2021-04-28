A Big Effing New Deal

A historic proposal by any standard. Join us here to watch the culmination of the day’s rollout.
Latest Edblog
-
|April 28, 2021 12:53 p.m.
The President is scheduled to deliver his first joint congressional speech tonight, which will largely serve as a platform to…
-
|April 28, 2021 9:46 a.m.
From TPM Reader TS … Absolutely right, this latest one. My university sends out an endless stream of apologies for…
-
|April 28, 2021 9:45 a.m.
From TPM Reader DK … As I see it, there are two complaints about the “wokeness.” One is completely disingenuous…