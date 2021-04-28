Latest
A Big Effing New Deal

By
|
April 28, 2021 8:53 p.m.

A historic proposal by any standard. Join us here to watch the culmination of the day’s rollout.

Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's executive editor and Washington Bureau chief. He oversees the news operations of TPM.
