Beware the (Purported) Iron Laws of Shutdowns

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) (R) and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) hold a press conference on the Republican budget bill at the U.S. Capitol on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Republican leaders spoke on the reconciliation process and said they would find $1.5 trillion in cuts as the House prepares to vote on President Trump's budget outline for his tax and spending plan after Republican holdouts refused to vote without deeper cuts. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) (R) and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) hold a press conference on the Republican budget bill at the U.S. Capitol on April 10, 2025 in...

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

As we hurtle toward an almost inevitable government shutdown, I want to note one part of the discussion I’ve seen among commentators. This is a bit in the weeds but I think it’s worth discussing. Some writers say that it’s actually a mistake for Democrats to make any policy demands in the budget standoff. So health care, pushing back on ICE, standing up for democracy … regardless of the specific demand, it’s a mistake. I noticed Bill Scher making this argument today in The Washington Monthly. I’ve seen TPM alum Brian Beutler in his Off Message substack newsletter. And these are only a couple of examples.

The argument goes like this.

These shutdown standoffs are technical budgetary questions. The side that is making policy demands is basically taking the budget hostage to extract extraneous policy concessions. Based on the evidence of the last 20-30 years of history, that side is the one who gets blamed for the shutdown because they’re “taking the budget hostage” or introducing extraneous demands even if those demands are good ones on the merits or even supported by the public. Beutler focuses on the “hostage taking” metaphor. Scher puts it this way: