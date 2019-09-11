We have yet another polls where all of the major Democratic presidential candidates are beating President Trump in a head to head match-up. This one from ABC-WAPO – Biden (15), Sanders (9), Warren (7), Harris (7), Buttigieg (4). (I’m a Buttigieg fan but I’m not sure he warrants inclusion in this top group anymore.)

Looked at from another vantage point, all but Buttigieg are at 50% support or above. Biden holds Trump to 40%. The other three keep him to 43% or 44%.

To state the obvious again, for an incumbent with a strong but apparently weakening economy these are extremely bad numbers.