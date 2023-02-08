Back to Florida

Back to my Miami Herald reading list. This evening I got a new headline via email: Florida high school board to hold emergency meeting after menstruation question controversy. What’s the ‘menstruation question controversy’, you ask? Since I’m up to date on Florida politics I can clue you in.

The Florida High School Athletic Association recently ruled that on the standard form to play high school sports in Florida there will now be a mandatory question about whether a student athlete menstruates: Date of first period, days between periods, most recent period. The strong suspicion is that this was a way to ferret out trans athletes, since it’s not clear why the coaching staff or the schools (where the records would be stored) would have any medical need for this information. Others feared it would be used to find proof of illicit abortions. These forms aren’t protected by anything like HIPAA. Coaches, staff or whoever else can just pull them out of the bank box and see what they say.