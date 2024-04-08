We’ve signed up 996 new members so far in the drive. Just four more to go. Can we get there before the eclipse?
5 hours agoTrump Bets That Voters Will Buy His Feigned Moderation On Abortion
6 hours agoWhat Exactly Do the Christian Nationalists Want?
1 day agoAs Elections Loom, Congressional Maps Challenged As Discriminatory Will Remain In Place
3 days agoJesse Watters’ Token Liberals Include A ‘Pizzagate’ Conspiracy Theorist Who Podcasted With Nazis
|April 8, 2024 4:25 p.m.
As I’ve told you a number of times over the last three weeks, we launched this year’s Annual TPM Membership…
|April 8, 2024 12:23 p.m.
This is one of the most amazing stories to come down the pike in I don’t know how long, published…
|April 8, 2024 9:20 a.m.
If you haven’t seen it yet, Donald Trump put out a video this morning in which he says a lot…