As Crooked As It Gets

We’ve now seen what appears to be the second example of the Department of Justice intervening to assist Trump associates facing sentencing. We appeared to see it with Mike Flynn, when prosecutors shifted gear and said they were okay with no jail time after Flynn attempted to tear up his guilty plea and publicly claim to be the target of a witch hunt. I don’t think we knew it directly in that case. It just seemed like the most logical conclusion.

Here though we appear to have DOJ leadership intervening out in the open to protect a friend of the President. And not just a friend of the President but a criminal who was convicted for crimes intended to keep the President out of legal trouble.

This is right out in the open, the most transparent politicization of the administration of justice. Whether the particular sentencing recommendation was the right one or not is beside the point. There are sentencing guidelines. There is a process that these recommendations go through. It’s the Trump pattern: mercy for friends, justice for foes.

It’s out of control and right out in the open.