This article in the Post talks to a number of epidemiologists who say we’re on the cusp of what may be the worst of the COVID epidemic.

The article is based in significant measure on a new model from the IHME modelers at the University of Washington. They don’t have a perfect record. So I don’t think we should see this as consensus opinion or what “the science” says. But it’s worth taking not of as at least one quite dire outlook.